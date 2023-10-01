Man who allegedly wanted to start war at Mexico border arrested Sunday near KC metro

About 42 hours after breaking out of a Missouri prison cell, a detainee charged with threatening violence and accused of planning to start a war at the Mexican border has been arrested.

Jonathan S O’Dell, 33, was taken into custody by authorities including the FBI at about 5 p.m. in Ray County, just northeast of the Kansas City metro, according to a news release.

“We want to thank the public for their assistance, which ultimately led to his capture,” FBI spokeswoman Bridget B. Patton said in a statement just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

No other information was released.

A few hours earlier, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department wrote that O’Dell was seen “a short time ago” in Ray County, which is less than an hour’s drive northeast of downtown Kansas City.

“The witness, who knows him personally, reported him in possession of a stolen vehicle out of Phelps County,” the sheriff’s department wrote.

The FBI announced Saturday afternoon that they are looking for O’Dell, who they described as “extremely dangerous.”

He and another man escaped their jail cell in Phelps County, Missouri, on Friday night, according to a statement from the agency.

O’Dell was being held in jail on numerous weapons charges, as well as conspiracy to murder border patrol officers and FBI agents.

In 2022, O’Dell and 37-year-old Bryan C. Perry of Clarksville, Tennessee, planned to drive to the Texas-Mexico border and “start a war,” according to a federal indictment.

The two allegedly planned to shoot people crossing the border, as well as border patrol agents who tried to stop them.

Over several months Perry and O’Dell recruited other individuals to join their militia group. They advertised a recruitment event in Warsaw, according to the indictment. The two used a Warsaw home as a “staging site,” collecting weapons and military gear.

Perry allegedly posted a video on TikTok saying that their group was “out to shoot to kill.”

Charges filed last year

In October 2022, O’Dell and Perry were charged in a six-count indictment by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City, just weeks after authorities reported a person had shot at Kansas City FBI agents in the 30000 block of U.S. Highway 65.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said at the time that agents approached a property with flashing lights and a loud speaker, announcing to Perry and O’Dell that the FBI had a search warrant. While an agent repeated the announcement, gunfire broke out from the front window of the residence and hit the lead FBI vehicle.

Both men eventually came out of the home. They were placed in federal custody without bond after it was determined during separate detention hearings that they pose a threat to the public.

Perry was charged with one count of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of forcibly assaulting an FBI agent with a deadly weapon.

O’Dell was charged with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, O’Dell and another detainee, Steven Timothy Scott, compromised the “structural integrity” of the cell before making an escape, authorities said.

Scott turned himself in a short time later, according to the FBI. A spokeswoman with the FBI did not clarify how the men escaped.