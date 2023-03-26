Man who escaped police custody in Belfast found, arrested

Mar. 26—A Waldo County man who escaped from a hospital Saturday afternoon while in police custody is back in jail.

Waldo County Sheriff Jason Trundy said that Robert Porter, 39, of Montville was apprehended without incident around 9 p.m. Saturday after a private citizen tipped off police to his whereabouts.

The caller told police that they could find Porter in a home off Swan Lake Avenue in Belfast. Officers from the Belfast Police Department and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office responded and took him into custody.

According to police, Porter fled on foot from the Waldo County General Hospital around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Corrections officers had transported Porter to the hospital for treatment of an ongoing medical issue.

Porter, who was wearing a pair of orange jail-issued pants and a green medical hospital gown top when he fled the hospital, was sighted at a Circle K on Route 1 a few minutes after he escaped custody.

Porter had been held at the Waldo County Correctional center since Thursday, when he was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of his probation.