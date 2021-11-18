Man who escaped from Washington correction center recaptured in Bellingham Thursday

A man who last weekend escaped from the Cedar Creek Correction Center near Rochester in southwest Washington was captured Thursday morning in Whatcom County.

Garrett Stephen Young, 32, who was a “minimum custody individual,” according to a Washington State Department of Correction news release, was captured at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force led by members of the U.S. Marshals and Department of Corrections Northwest Community Response Unit.

A photo of the arrest included with the release showed that Young was recaptured in what appeared to be the roundabout at the end of State Street.

Young was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by law enforcement and taken back into custody without incident, according to the release.

Young was scheduled to be released Feb. 2, 2024, after he was convicted in Skagit County of first-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and attempted to elude police, the release stated.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol also assisted with the apprehension of Young, according to the release.