Man who escaped while in custody at Kansas City Northland hospital captured hours later

An incarcerated man who escaped from St. Luke’s North Hospital in Kansas City, North, Wednesday afternoon was found and arrested hours later near Lake Waukomis, a spokesman for the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jacob Meineker of Belton escaped from custody shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday while he was at the hospital on Northwest Barry Road, said Major Erik Holland, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Members of the sheriff’s office, along with Kansas City police, searched several hours for Meineker, who had been charged with felony drug possession, according to court records.

Meineker was found about 9:30 p.m. just over two miles way at North Green Hills Road and North Shore Drive near Lake Waukomis. He was taken into custody without further incident, Holland said.

Meineker was being held in the Platte County jail.