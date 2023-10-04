Man who escaped from York Hospital while detained has been arrested: Crime Stoppers

A man who escaped from WellSpan York Hospital while under official detention has been arrested in South Carolina, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Ishan S. Phinn, 26, of the York area, faces numerous charges: aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and possession of a small amount of marijuana, a news release states.

Crime Stoppers had issued a news release, seeking help from the public to locate Phinn, who escaped from the hospital on April 30.

Suspect escapes while under official detention

State police saw Phinn, who had an arrest warrant in Gettysburg, while they were conducting an investigation on April 28 in the 200 block of Masonic Drive in Manchester Township, the release states.

Phinn resisted arrest and ran from troopers, but they caught him, the release states. State police allege he had a small amount of marijuana in his possession at the time.

Troopers took Phinn to York Hospital to be evaluated, and he was admitted, the release states. He was under official detention by a corrections officer with the York County Prison when he escaped two days later.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man who escaped from York Hospital while detained arrested: PA Crime Stoppers