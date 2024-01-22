Man escapes Alabama jail before hiding in trash can after leading officers on chase: APD

A 22-year-old man is headed back to jail after leading officers on a chase in Atlanta.

Atlanta police said on Wednesday, just after 3:30 p.m., officers received reports of a stolen Infiniti Q50 in the area of 371 Boulevard NE.

The department requested their aviation unit, Phoenix 1, and the Georgia State Patrol to help with the search of the vehicle.

Officials said Phoenix 1 spotted the car in a Chevron parking lot and noticed the suspect, later identified as Tyree Chapman, 22, getting into the car.

According to APD, as Chapman began driving, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop before the suspect sped away.

Video shows Phoenix 1 tracking the car to a convenience store on Glenn Street in Southwest Atlanta, where Chapman reportedly abandoned the stolen Infiniti and ran away.

Officers said Chapman ran into a nearby neighborhood where he tried to hide inside a garbage can.

Officers later found Chapman in the garbage can and arrested him. Authorities also found a gun that the suspect allegedly tried to hide inside another garbage can.

APD said Chapman told them that he had escaped from a city jail in Alabama.

In Atlanta, Chapman faces charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by receiving stolen property.

He was transported to the Fulton County Jail for processing and will be extradited to the Bessemer City Jail in Alabama.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Bessemer officials regarding Chapman’s arrest, but has not heard back.

