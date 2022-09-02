Man escapes from Butte County Jail

Sep. 1—The Butte County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it was searching for an inmate who escaped from Butte County Jail in Oroville.

Officials said that at about 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday correctional deputies at the jail discovered that 34-year-old inmate Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley had escaped. He was believed to have escaped from a "fully-enclosed, high security exercise yard" between 5:30 and 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Correctional staff are actively investigating to determine how Bondley managed to escape the yard," the Butte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Deputies and local law enforcement agencies were notified of the escape and deputies immediately began a search for Bondley."

Officials said Bondley was being held pending a trial on numerous felony charges that include burglary, stalking, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted arson, victim/witness dissuasion, domestic violence, and a Post Release Community Supervision violation.

Deputies, assisted by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, are actively searching for Bondley. Officials described him as a 5'10" 170-pound 34-year-old white male with green eyes and brown hair.

"Bondley has tattoos, including the name 'Linda' on the right side of his neck, and numerous tattoos on both lower arms," officials said. "Bondley has a history in numerous areas of Butte County, including Oroville, Chico, Magalia and Paradise. Bondley should be considered dangerous."

The public is asked not to approach Bondley and call 911 immediately if located. Anyone with information on Bondley's whereabouts should call the Butte County Sheriff's Office at 530-538-7322.