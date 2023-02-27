Man escapes courthouse while he’s on trial in relative’s death, Oregon sheriff says

A 28-year-old accused of fatally stabbing his relative escaped from an Oregon courthouse during his trial, deputies said.

Edi Villalobos fled from the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday, Feb. 27, tweet.

Villalobos was attending a trial related to a second-degree murder charge, among other charges, deputies said.

Authorities said they are looking for Villalobos in the downtown area.

Authorities are asking the public to stay out of the area.

“If you see Villalobos, call 911, do not approach him,” deputies said in the tweet.

@HillsboroPolice and deputies are activly searching for Edi Villalobos. Villalobos was in the Washington County Court House for a trial related numerous charges, including murder in the second degree, when he ran out. If you see Villalobos, call 911, do not approach him pic.twitter.com/zVRciGS3yQ — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) February 27, 2023

Villalobos is accused of fatally stabbing a family member on April 10, 2021, in Cornelius, deputies said at the time.

After the stabbing, Villalobos drove off from the area and led authorities on a chase, deputies said.

He then tried to then run away from authorities by foot, authorities said, but he was arrested hours after the stabbing.

Hillsboro is about 20 miles west of Portland.

