UPDATE: Man escapes custody while being transported to Rock County,

Nov. 10—MILWAUKEE — A Rockford, Illinois, man escaped custody Tuesday night while on his way to Rock County, according to a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office news release.

At 9:30 p.m., the Milwaukee Sheriff's Office was informed by U.S. Corrections that Robert R. Johnson, Jr., 29, had escaped custody while being transported through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport from Laredo, Texas.

Johnson currently faces charges of aggravated assault and burglary, according to the release.

A spokesperson from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the department is actively working with the U.S. Marshals to locate Johnson.

