Man escapes injury when gunman shoots his car at Earl Avenue and South Street

Shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Someone shot at Bryant Fancher's eastbound car as he drove through the intersection of Earl Avenue and South Street about 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to Lafayette police.

Fancher, 33, was not injured, but the passenger side of his vehicle and the car's interior were damaged by the bullets, police said.

Police found shell casings at the scene and are investigating.

This is the second shooting incident at that intersection in the last six months.

On June 19, two men in a dark sedan pulled up next to a car stopped at the intersection and opened fire on the adjacent stopped car.

Two people were injured in the June 19 shooting, according to police, who do not believe that the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's shooting should call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or leave information on the anonymous We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

