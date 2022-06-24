Man escapes Kennestone Hospital after drug arrest

Jun. 24—An Austell man arrested on drug charges Wednesday escaped custody early Thursday morning while being treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to Marietta police.

The man, 37-year-old Ulysses Andre Roberson, was being treated after he was reportedly injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

Marietta Police received a tip about the shooting Wednesday evening, with the tipster saying Roberson was in his vehicle on Cobb Parkway in south Marietta, according to police. When officers located Roberson, he reportedly fled on foot and was tracked by an MPD canine into nearby woods. Around 8:30 p.m., police apprehended and arrested Roberson, who possessed distribution amounts of crack cocaine.

Police then took him to Kennestone for treatment of two gunshot wounds. Around 1:45 a.m., Roberson broke out of the handcuffs restraining him to the hospital bed and left the hospital undetected, police said.

Nobody was reported injured during Roberson's escape, police said. MPD has issued a be-on-the-lookout alert, but say there is no immediate cause for concern for the general public.

MPD spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said the shooting in which Roberson was injured occurred outside MPD's jurisdiction. Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Roberson is urged to call 911 immediately.