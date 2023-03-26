Man escapes policy custody after being brought to Belfast hospital

Mar. 25—A Montville man who escaped from police custody Saturday afternoon remained at large as of 8:30 p.m., according to the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Robert Porter fled the Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast on foot hours after corrections officers brought him to the medical center for treatment of an ongoing issue, according to a press release detailing the incident.

Porter, 39, had been held at the Waldo County Correctional center since Thursday, when he was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of his probation.

Officers from the sheriff's office and the Belfast Police Department began searching the area of the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Porter, who was wearing a pair of orange jail-issued pants and a green medical hospital gown top when he fled the hospital, was sighted at a Circle K store on Route 1 a few minutes after he escaped custody.

Law enforcement asks that anyone with information call the Waldo County Sheriff's Office at 207-338-2040.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office declined to elaborate on the information in the release and did not answer questions about whether police consider Porter dangerous.