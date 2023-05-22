Man escapes rehab center, tries robbing bank in Shadyside for second time in a month, police say

A man is facing a fresh set of charges after police say he escaped from a rehab facility where he was being housed as an inmate and robbed the same bank he held up last month.

Police say, Rashon Coleman, 29, robbed two banks on the same street in Shadyside within 24 hours in April. They believe Coleman robbed the PNC Bank and First National Bank on Centre Avenue.

Coleman was sentenced to Renewal Inc. after the first two robberies.

Court documents say Coleman received a shopping pass to go to Target shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday. He was supposed to come back at 11 a.m. but never returned. Center officials began looking for him but could not find him.

Less than three hours later, police received a car for a report of a robbery at the PNC Bank on Centre Avenue.

Court documents say Coleman walked into the bank, told everyone to “get down,” took money from the bank tellers and took off down Centre Avenue.

When police arrived they spoke with witnesses who gave them a description of the man who robbed the bank. Police put the description out over the radio and were later notified that a man who matched the description had been detained at the FedEx on Centre Avenue.

Police brought a bank teller with them to meet the other officers at the FedEx. The bank teller positively identified the man as the person who robbed the bank and officers learned that the man was Rashon Coleman. Officers say he had over $25,000 worth of cash on him when was detained.

Coleman is facing robbery, felony theft and escape charges.

