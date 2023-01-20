UPDATE: The Office of the State Attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit dismissed the sexual assault case against Samer Merhi on Aug. 26, 2016.

A Fort Myers man facing sexual assault charges after an incident at an Estero hookah lounge says surveillance video from the lounge will clear him.

In a report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Samer Merhi, 28, was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday after a woman claimed Merhi took her in a back room, exposed himself to her and asked her to perform a sex act.

Reached at home Monday, Merhi said that he was in contact with a lawyer and gathering evidence.

"There is a video that recorded everything," he said.

In the report, the female victim said she was visiting the lounge with her sister and boyfriend. When the sister and boyfriend began to argue the woman said she started to share a hookah with Merhi.

The sheriff's report said Merhi introduced himself as the owner of the lounge and invited the woman to see a back security room area.

The woman reported that once inside, Merhi tried kissing and hugging her and then blocked the door and exposed himself to her and began touching himself. The report said the woman said Merhi also asked her to kiss his privates.

The woman made it outside and called 911.

Deputies investigating the assault reported sufficient probable cause to arrest Merhi and charge him with one felony count of sexual assault. Merhi also said that the report was incorrect and that he was not the lounge owner, only helping out.

He is scheduled for a hearing Dec. 7.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Man at Estero hookah lounge arrested in assault