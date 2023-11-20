Man who exchanged gunfire with Columbus police in suicide attempt sentenced to prison

A man who admitted he shot at two Columbus police officers last year outside a Hilltop apartment complex has been sentenced to prison for at least 14 years.

Lamar Ivan Blue, 37, whom records show lived on Columbus' Far South Side, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of felonious assault related to an exchange of gunfire with the officers on Nov. 12, 2022. Neither officer was injured, but officers fired back and shot Blue in the torso.

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Kim Brown sentenced Blue on Monday to an indefinite prison term of 14 years to 16 years.

Blue's attorney, Lumumba Toure McCord, said Blue was trying to commit suicide by cop when he used birdshot to fire at officers.

McCord wrote in a sentencing memo that Blue told him "he wanted to die that evening but that he didn't have the courage to take his own life."

According to McCord, Blue, who was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, is sorry for what he did.

Police were called a little before 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2022, to the 600 block of Kingsford Road in the Hilltop on a report of gunfire. It was the third time in seven hours that police had been called to the address for a report of shots fired.

Officers Garrin Stiltner and Payne Vantilburg, who both had been with the Columbus Division of Police for two years at the time, responded.

Footage from body cameras worn by Stiltner and Vantilburg shows the officers approached Blue as he walked down the apartment building's driveway. The officers asked Blue if heard gunshots while Blue held his right hand behind his back.

In the video, Blue pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the police cruiser where Stiltner and Vantilburg took cover.

Officers returned fire and Blue ran away after he was wounded. Blue was later found in the rear parking lot of an apartment complex across the street.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man sentenced to prison for shooting at police officers