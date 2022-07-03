Man’s excuse for missing wedding ring? The dog ate it. Whatcom deputies weren’t buying it

Any teacher will tell you that the old “the dog ate my homework” excuse won’t get you anywhere. Turns out it doesn’t work for missing wedding rings, either.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of stealing a wedding ring, then blaming the dog for eating it.

The Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Francis James Day IV, 20, with first-degree trafficking and second-degree theft. Whatcom County Jail records show Day was arrested by the sheriff’s office Monday, June 27, and released later that day.

On Nov. 2, deputies received a report from a Whatcom County homeowner that her wedding ring had been stolen, Whatcom County Superior Court documents show.

The victim reported that she and her husband had left their house for a week-long trip, documents state, and before she left, the victim remembered taking off her ring and leaving it in a dish on the kitchen window sill.

When she returned from the trip, the victim discovered the ring was missing, according to documents. After thoroughly searching the house, she called 911. The victim showed deputies a picture of the ring, which documents stated was distinct

The victim’s sister had been staying at the house at the time, documents state, but the victim didn’t believe she had anything to do with the ring’s disappearance.

The sister reported that Day had visited while the victim was gone, and the victim asked him about the missing ring, but Day denied having any idea what happened to it, court documents state.

Deputies spoke to Day, and he told them he remembered the victim showing him the ring a few weeks earlier, but documents state he was adamant that he did not take the ring, even suggesting the couple’s dog may have moved or even eaten the ring.

But on June 22, deputies learned that Day had pawned the wedding ring, according to documents, and five days later, Days admitting to taking the ring and attempting to pawn it a few months later.

Deputies seized the ring, which was valued at $5,000, and returned it to the victim, documents state.