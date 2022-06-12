Man exhibiting ‘erratic’ behavior is dead after allegedly raising gun at Cobb County police

Neighbors who knew the victim killed by Cobb County police say they were hanging with him the night before.

They described his behavior as erratic, but told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln they did not expect for the situation to escalate to something like this.

“I was shocked when I came to the door,” neighbor John Brown said.

It was quite a Saturday morning in the Heritage Lake Subdivision in Mableton.

“Man, this got to be very serious right here,” a neighbor could be heard saying on cell phone video.

Cobb County police and SWAT members lined their neighborhood with guns drawn.

“There’s SWAT team on my front porch, my back yard, and my back porch, and they’re pointing AK-47′s next door,” neighbor Grendal Walden observed.

Video from a neighbor’s Ring doorbell shows the moment police focused in on this home.

“And they’re pointing them at his house, and that’s when all the drama unfolded,” Walden said.

Cobb County police say they came to this home on Heritage Lake Court after getting a call about a domestic dispute.

They say the man, who neighbors’ say is in his 30s’, came to the door with a gun.

In the Ring video, an officer is heard saying a woman inside of the home kept calling 911, then hanging up.

“It was one shot, then she called 911 after that,” police said.

Police say the man fired his gun before they fired back.

“It was a lot of screaming,” neighbor John Brown said.

Brown said the young man’s daughter and mother were in the home at the time.

“I know for a fact he would not harm his daughter, and his mother he talked about her a lot,” he said.

Brown said police told him the man came to the door with a gun.

He (Brown) said he begged police to let him help talk the man down.

“If you just let me speak, I think we can resolve this and they said ‘no, no, we’ll wait,’” he said.

Walden lives next door and said she was friends with the man who was troubled, but was trying to turn his life around.

“For it to end like this, I felt like somebody could have talked to him,” she said.

Police have not identified the suspect.

GBI is investigating and will provide any additional updates, including the identity of the suspect and involved officers.

