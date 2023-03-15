Man exits burning house and fires at deputies before being fatally shot, GA cops say

Deputies fatally shot a man who opened fire on them after walking out of a burning house with a shotgun, according to Georgia officials.

A resident in Talking Rock called authorities to report their neighbor’s house on fire and gunshots coming from the home at around 11:45 p.m. March 14, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

When deputies arrived, they found Frank Jerry Millsapps, 65, with a shotgun, the release says. He refused to put the weapon down despite deputies’ commands, investigators said.

Millsapps started walking toward the deputies and pointed the gun at them, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Deputies and Millsapps then “exchanged” gunfire, the release says.

“Millsapps was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release says.

No officers were injured, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Millsapps owned the house and lived there with his wife, though she was not home at the time, Fox 5 Atlanta reported citing investigators.

A resident later told authorities that Millsapps had shot at a neighbor before deputies arrived, the release says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident, the release says.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office directed all questions about the incident to the state agency.

Talking Rock is about 65 miles north of Atlanta.

Woman found burned to death after 4 others escape garage fire, Georgia officials say

Fire ravaged a recently sold home. The men who bought it are going to prison

Suspect dead, deputy shot 3 times when burglary becomes a gunfight, Florida cops say