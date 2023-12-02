Man exits car on Gandy Boulevard, gets killed by passing vehicle, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed in a crash on West Gandy Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to police.

Tampa officers said at about 1:12 a.m., a man exited his car on the road, which had busy traffic, and tried to cross the highway.

However, while making his way across, the man was struck by a vehicle that was heading west, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers said they tried to resuscitate the victim, but he died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and police said he was not impaired.

The crash remains under investigation.

