Man exonerated after wrongful conviction accused of shooting man on Jacksonville’s Northside

Edward Taylor was arrested Saturday, June 25, after police say he was caught on surveillance video shooting a person the day before.

Taylor was recently exonerated after it was determined he was wrongfully convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old in 1986.

A report by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states the shooting happened in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Blvd. at 9:43 p.m. JSO says surveillance video showed Taylor shooting the victim in the chest and leaving in a bronze vehicle that was shot at multiple times.

The victim, whom JSO has identified as Mandel Wilkes, was taken to the hospital.

Taylor told JSO he was at the scene of the shooting and he heard a gunshot and took off in his vehicle.

JSO says Taylor matched the physical and clothing description of the suspect in the surveillance video. He was also a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Taylor was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was given a bond of over $1 million.

His next court date is on July 18.

The State Attorney’s Office released the following statement on Taylor’s arrest:

“In 2019, the Florida Commission on Offender Review granted Edward Taylor parole and he was released from prison. Coincidentally, our office’s Conviction Integrity Review received three separate referrals regarding Taylor’s 1986 conviction.

In the three years since his release, the CIR thoroughly investigated the matter and discovered evidence that had not been disclosed to Taylor’s defense. This failure, in conjunction with other errors and the victim’s recantation, informed the State’s decision to consent to Taylor’s post-conviction motion. We stand by the CIR’s work in that case, which can be found in detail here.

As in all cases, the State will review Taylor’s unrelated arrest and make a filing decision.”

