Man expected to face federal drug charges after task force finds 2 kilos of fentanyl in Dayton home

A man is behind bars and is expected to face federal drug charges after a Montgomery County task force searched a home in Dayton.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E Task Force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 in custody, 2 kilos of fentanyl found after task force searches home in Dayton

Detectives located two kilos of pure fentanyl during the search warrant, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

52-year-old Macoy Gonzalez was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

“When we get these kind of drug busts, you know, it is a big dent for the amount of overdoses that we have in our community,” Streck said. “Unfortunately, we’re still having way too many overdoses, the pandemic kind of took the overdoses out of people’s minds. But we’re still every year in the three-hundreds for our loved ones that are dying from from this poison coming into our country.”

Streck says one kilo can kill up to 500,000 people.

“It is just a drug that a few crystals can take someone’s life within seconds. So that’s why it’s so important to get it off the streets,” he said.

Gonzalez has not yet been charged. Charges will be presented to federal prosecutors Thursday afternoon, Streck said.



