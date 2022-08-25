Man exposed himself to a child at Kohl’s then a woman at Hobby Lobby, Georgia cops say

A north Georgia man wanted for allegedly flashing two people, including a child, has been arrested, according to the Canton Police Department.

Donald Harris, 48, of Holly Springs was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, and charged with two counts of public indecency after he’s accused of exposing himself at Kohl’s and Hobby Lobby stores, police said.

The first incident was reported on July 28 when a man flashed a boy at the Kohl’s on Cumming Highway, according to authorities. In the second incident, police said a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman while she shopped at a Hobby Lobby on Cumming Highway on Aug. 23.

Officers used store surveillance to find the accused flasher, later identified as Harris.

He has been booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, police said.

Canton is about 40 miles northwest of Atlanta.

