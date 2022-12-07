Man exposed himself to employee at metro Atlanta Home Depot, sheriff’s office says
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office wants to identify a man accused of exposing himself recently to an 18-year-old female Home Depot employee in Hiram.
Police have not identified the victim or said where in the store the incident happened.
The Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the suspect wearing a bright pink baseball cap and a hoodie-style jacket.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
If you recognize him, you are asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or send a tip using the free Paulding County Sheriff’s mobile app.
TRENDING STORIES:
MISSING: Cobb police asks for help finding man who suffers from memory loss
Mom says boy who threatened her daughter with steak knife allowed to return to school
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: