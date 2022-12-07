Man exposed himself to employee at metro Atlanta Home Depot, sheriff’s office says

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office wants to identify a man accused of exposing himself recently to an 18-year-old female Home Depot employee in Hiram.

Police have not identified the victim or said where in the store the incident happened.

The Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the suspect wearing a bright pink baseball cap and a hoodie-style jacket.

If you recognize him, you are asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or send a tip using the free Paulding County Sheriff’s mobile app.

