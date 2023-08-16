Man exposed himself to woman, child at Douglasville store, police say
Have you seen this man?
Douglasville police say he indecently exposed himself to several female customers at a crafts store.
On Sunday, August 13 in the early afternoon hours, police say the man exposed his genitals in the Michael’s store on Chapel Hill Road.
Police say he continued to do so in the presence of multiple females, one of which was a young child.
If you have any information about his identity, please contact Detective Blayne Gibbs at 678-293-1823 or by emailing gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov.
