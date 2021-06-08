Man exposes himself to three teenagers

Jun. 8—Rochester police are investigating an incident in which a man reportedly exposed himself to three teenage girls Monday night.

The three girls, ages 15, 16 and 17, were walking through Quarry Hill Park near the rock wall just before 10 p.m. Monday when a man in all black came running by, pulled out his genitals and began touching himself, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

One of the girls started yelling at the man and he ran off.

Police were unable to locate the man Monday night.