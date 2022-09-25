Man exposes himself, tries to sexually assault stranger who asked for directions in Brooklyn subway stop

A man exposed himself to a stranger and tried to sexually assault her inside a Brooklyn subway station after she asked for directions, cops said Sunday.

The 36-year-old victim was riding an East New York.-bound C train through Fort Greene when she asked for directions about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

The man told her to follow him off the train. They got off at the Lafayette Ave. stop but when she followed him up the station stairs he turned around and exposed himself, police said.

He then grabbed her and tried to force her to perform oral sex but two MTA workers showed up and he ran off, cops said. The woman suffered no physical injuries, police said.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect Sunday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He’s described as having a medium complexion and medium build and was wearing a red baseball hat, red T-shirt with a Nike logo on the front, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.