Man exposes himself to underaged girls at Memphis motel, police say

Memphis Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to three underaged girls at a motel.

The three juvenile girls were approached by the man at a Marathon Gas Station on South Third Street on September 28, 2022, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the man made an inappropriate comment towards the underaged girls and then followed them back to the Rest Inn Hotel on South Third Street.

At the hotel, the man came up to the girls again, pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals, police said.

Memphis Police said this man pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals to three underaged girls at the Rest Inn Hotel on September 28, 2022.

MPD said the man was driving a black vehicle with front-end damage and that he’s about 6-foot and 200 pounds.

If you recognize this man or know where he may be, Memphis Police urge you to call Sgt. Keefer with the Sex Crimes Bureau at 901-888-4367.

