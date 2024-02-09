Man exposes himself to women while making TikTok videos in stores, Michigan cops say
A man lured women into helping him make TikTok videos before exposing himself through his pajama pants, Michigan deputies say.
Monroe county deputies reported a Feb. 5 incident in which Avery Williams, 24, exposed himself after asking a woman in a Frenchtown Township department store to film a TikTok video with him.
When she tried to flee, he assaulted her, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Nearly a dozen other women have come forward to share similar stories about Williams, WTVG reported.
Dawn Evans described a similar scenario to WXYZ involving Williams asking her to film a TikTok video in a store.
“As he turned around, his genitals were hanging out of his pajama pants,” she told WXYZ. “They have a slit in them, in his underwear still, but hanging out. I said, ‘No, thank you.’ And I turned around and I just walked away,” .
Evans was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault and battery. His bond was set at $2,500.
Attorney information for Williams was not listed.
His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20.
