Man exposes himself to women while making TikTok videos in stores, Michigan cops say

A man lured women into helping him make TikTok videos before exposing himself through his pajama pants, Michigan deputies say.

Monroe county deputies reported a Feb. 5 incident in which Avery Williams, 24, exposed himself after asking a woman in a Frenchtown Township department store to film a TikTok video with him.

When she tried to flee, he assaulted her, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Nearly a dozen other women have come forward to share similar stories about Williams, WTVG reported.

Dawn Evans described a similar scenario to WXYZ involving Williams asking her to film a TikTok video in a store.

“As he turned around, his genitals were hanging out of his pajama pants,” she told WXYZ. “They have a slit in them, in his underwear still, but hanging out. I said, ‘No, thank you.’ And I turned around and I just walked away,” .

Evans was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault and battery. His bond was set at $2,500.

Attorney information for Williams was not listed.

His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Man used Snapchat to sexually abuse 11-year-old and coerce her into his home, feds say

Teacher isolates student at school and sexually assaults her, Arkansas cops say

Chick-fil-A parking lot dispute ends with man shot in the head, Minnesota cops say