Man exposes self to school bus as teens inside receive ‘graphic’ images, TX cops say

A Texas man is accused of exposing and pleasuring himself to a busload of teenage girls, San Antonio police say.

The teens were riding in a school bus near Interstate Highway 35 after 1 p.m. on March 28 when they noticed a man driving by the bus had “exposed himself and then proceeded to sexually gratify himself,” San Antonio police said in a news release.

At the same time, several students received a “graphic picture” on their phones, sent via AirDrop, the release said.

The girls, who were returning from a sporting event, were all between 17 and 18 years old, KSAT reported.

The man drove away, but some of the victims were able to provide police with “very unique details of the (suspect’s) vehicle,” the release said.

Special Victims Unit investigators found the suspect, a 27-year-old man, and interviewed him, police said.

“He denied committing the crime but he did admit that he was the only person that would be driving the vehicle at the time of the offense,” the release said.

Officers arrested the man on five counts of indecent exposure.

