Man who expressed support online for accused cop-killer sentenced to jail on gun charges

An Arizona man who expressed support online for the suspect in the murder of a Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor has been sentenced to prison himself.

32-year-old Kentay Thomas was arrested back in July after an anonymous caller told police he was traveling to the Daytona Beach area.

The tip said Thomas made a post on Instagram under the handle “The_Mighty_Spite,” saying he was on his way to Daytona to “cause hell” at the police department, following the arrest of Othal Wallace.

In another post several days later, Thomas wrote that he was in Daytona Beach at the time and had brought guns with him.

Police were able to determine Thomas had in fact flown in to Daytona Beach International Airport on the fourth of July with a checked-in gun case. Police say he later made another Instagram post in which he can be seen removing an assault rifle from the case.

He then went on to post more Instagram videos bragging about his plans to get into a confrontation with police.

Once police determined Thomas didn’t have a valid Concealed Carry Firearm License, he was arrested.

Kentay Thomas, an Arizona man who had a hashtag on his social media page supporting Othal Wallace (the man Indicted for the murder of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor) was sentenced today to 2 years in the Florida State Prison on a Carrying Concealed Firearm charge. — State Attorney, Florida's 7th Circuit (@SAO7FL) April 22, 2022

At the time of his arrest, police say Thomas was in possession of the rifle, an additional handgun, body armor, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Thomas’ wife broke down in tears at his sentencing Friday as she talked about the birthdays and track meets he’s missed since he was arrested.

She described him as a caring husband and father to their three children.

“My kids are very sad…they’re trying to stay happy, but they are wondering why they’re dad’s not home,” she said. “They’ve never been without him, so it’s hard.”

Thomas’ wife insisted he was not close to Othal Wallace, and only knew him through social media.

Prosecutors pressed back, portraying Thomas as a man who traveled to Daytona Beach intending to cause trouble.

Thomas was sentenced Friday to serve two years in the Florida State Prison followed by three years probation with credit for 289 days served.

Thomas and his attorneys have 30 days to appeal the judge’s sentence.

