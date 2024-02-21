Man extradited back to Washington to stand trial for double homicide in Kent

A man in a California prison last week has been extradited back to Washington to stand trial for a double homicide in Kent.

Corey Bills, 32, was booked into the King County Jail for the murders of Sean Peoples, 43, and Sharmayne Jackson, 32, on Jan. 31, 2023.

Bills’ girlfriend, Scottina Johnson, 36, was arrested last year and has been held at the King County Jail on a $5 million bail.

Peoples and Jackson were shot to death at the Kent Valley Motel off Central Avenue North between the Marlatt Funeral Home and Kent Memorial Park.



