Man extradited from Florida after serious assault at restaurant

A man has been extradited from Florida by Naugatuck Police after a serious assault at a restaurant back in October.

Eloy Junio Medeiroa De Oliveria was apprehended and extradited from Martin County, Florida, where he was attempting to flee the country, according to police. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested De Oliveria on the high seas, trying to flee prosecution within the United States.

The arrest and extradition comes after officers responded to a call reporting a possible gunshot wound to the head at Sagres Bar and Restaurant back on Oct. 8. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim in critical condition, unconscious and bleeding heavily from a laceration to his head. After a subsequent investigation, police determined that De Oliveria had assaulted the victim resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Working with the Martin County Sheriffs Office in Florida, police extradited De Oliveria on various arrest warrants.

De Oliveira faces charges including assault in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree. De Oliveira is being held on a $150,000 bond and appeared at Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 12.

