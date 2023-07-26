Man extradited from Mexico to face 2002 Visalia murder charges

A 21-year manhunt ended this week with the arrest of a man captured in Mexico for the slaying of a 36-year-old Visalia man.

Federico Castellanos Velasco, 56, has been extradited from Mexico to Visalia. He was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility and faces charges of murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and false imprisonment.

Velasco was expected in court on Wednesday. Bail has been denied.

The search for Velasco

Around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2002, officers were called to the 1900 block of Stevenson Street for a report of gunshots fired. While officers were headed to the home, they were told that there was a man with gunshot wounds at a home in the 900 block of West Walnut Avenue.

When officers arrived at the Walnut Avenue home, they found Oscar Ramon Paniagua, 36, shot multiple times. Officers also found two badly beaten men inside the home on Stevenson Street.

Violent Crimes detectives were called out and took over the investigation. Police Chief Jason Salazar, who was a detective at the time, was the lead investigator in the case, public information officer Liz Jones said.

Detectives say that three armed men broke into the Stevenson home. The men assaulted three people and tied them up with duct tape and electrical cords, Jones said.

Although Paniagua was shot, he managed to escape and ran to the home on Walnut Avenue. He was rushed to Kaweah Delta District Hospital, now Kaweah Health, for his injuries. He died eight days later.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Velasco as the suspect who killed Paniagua. To evade capture, Velasco fled to Mexico, police said. He was 35 at the time of the incident.

In November 2021, Velasco was found in Colima, Mexico and was arrested by FBI agents with the help of local Mexican authorities. He remained in a Mexican jail, and went through the extradition process.

Velasco's extradition was approved last week, according to Jones. He was handed over to FBI agents, then flown to Fresno Yosemite International Airport and driven to Visalia for his court appearance this week.

He faces life in prison.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man extradited from Mexico to face 2002 Visalia murder charges