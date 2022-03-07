Man extradited from Mexico on suspicion of shooting, killing someone in Phoenix in 2012

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police arrested a man on suspicion of shooting and killing a man in 2012 in Phoenix, according to officials. He was extradited to the United State on Friday evening.

Authorities arrested the man, identified as Felix Manuel Gonzalez, 44, at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport about 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Court records state Gonzalez is suspected of shooting and killing a man outside a Phoenix home following an argument in January 2012. Officials said Gonzalez also pointed a firearm at another man who tried to stop him from leaving.

Witnesses at the scene identified Gonzalez and police recovered the weapon used to shoot the man. Court records state Gonzalez admitted to a family member that he had shot the victim.

Gonzalez was indicted in the Maricopa County Superior Court in March 2012 for one count of second degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Gonzalez moved to Mexico after the shooting, according to officials.

The United States Marshals Service found Gonzalez and extradited him to the United States to face the charges.

Gonzalez was being held on a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned March 11.

