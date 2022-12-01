Man extradited from Puerto Rico, charged with murder in connection with September shooting outside Waterbury grocery store

A murder suspect was extradited from Puerto Rico in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old in a grocery store parking lot in Waterbury in September, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Waterbury detectives worked with law enforcement in Puerto Rico to locate Gelson Cruz, 22, of Waterbury, who was staying on the island. Cruz was then extradited to Waterbury by Waterbury detectives assigned to the U.S Marshalls Task Force. He was arrested on an active warrant on Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the Sept. 13 homicide of Jordan Savage.

On the morning of Sept. 13, Waterbury police responded to Robbins Street for a report of a gunshot victim who had been dropped off at the emergency room. Officers identified the victim as Savage, who was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Police were able to locate a crime scene in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer at 103 Colonial Ave. in Waterbury. Police said they believe the victim was shot in the parking lot outside of the grocery store.

Officers identified Cruz as a suspect in the shooting and obtained an arrest warrant on Sept. 27.

Cruz is charged with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of a pistol and/or revolver and carrying a pistol without a permit and is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday.