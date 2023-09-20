Man in ‘extremely critical condition’ after drive-by shooting in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a late Tuesday night shooting that left a man in what police are calling “extremely critical condition.”

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Shawn Drive in the Paragon Mills area on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

According to Metro police, a man was sitting in his car when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire. Officers reported that the suspect fire multiple shots, and the man was hit at least once.

The man was taken to a local hospital in “extremely critical condition,” according to officers at the scene.

Authorities reported that one man was taken into custody to be questioned following the shooting. It remains unknown how he is connected to the incident.

Additional details were not immediately released. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

