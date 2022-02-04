Man eyeing retirement wins lottery jackpot while filling up snowmobile in Wisconsin

A man with dreams of winning the Powerball saw that vision turn into reality — and the timing was impeccable.

Wisconsin Lottery officials said Daniel Bellefeuille scored big in the Powerball, winning its $1 million prize with a ticket he purchased while filling up his snowmobile with gas at a Marathon station in Spooner.

“I had a dream ever since the Powerball started that I was going to win,” Bellefeuille said. “This comes at the right time because I’m going to retire.”

Bellefeuille, a career builder and construction worker, matched five numbers (9-24-35-46-65) in the Jan. 17 drawing, just missing the Powerball number of 22. Had he gotten the Powerball number, Bellefeuille would have won an estimated $53 million.

His odds of winning the $1 million Powerball prize were 1 in 11,688,054.

With his winnings, Bellefeuille has plans to buy a new “but used” vehicle and put the final touches on a new house on his property.

“This will help me finish it,” he said.

