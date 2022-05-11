Man to face charges of killing mother at sea for inheritance

LISA RATHKE
·4 min read

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A 28-year-old man who was rescued from a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank awaited arraignment Wednesday on charges he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate.

Nathan Carman was expected to be arraigned in federal court in Rutland on multiple fraud charges and a first-degree murder charge in the death of Linda Carman. He shouted “Not guilty!” in the direction of reporters as he approached the courtroom.

Authorities allege in the indictment unsealed Tuesday that Carman also killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of a scheme to obtain money and property from his grandfather’s estate, but he was not charged with that killing.

“As a central part of the scheme, Nathan Carman murdered John Chakalos and Linda Carman,” the indictment reads.

Carman was found in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina to go fishing with his mother, who was never found. Prosecutors allege Carman altered the boat to make it more likely to sink that day. He has denied doing anything to intentionally make the boat unseaworthy.

Carman, who was arrested Tuesday, faces life in prison if convicted of killing his mother. His attorney did not return an email seeking comment.

Prosecutors allege the inheritance scheme that has spanned nearly a decade began with Carman buying a rifle in New Hampshire that he used to shoot Chakalos on Dec. 20, 2013, while he slept. He then discarded his computer hard drive and the GPS unit that had been in his truck, prosecutors said.

Police have said Carman was the last person to see his grandfather alive and owned a semi-automatic rifle similar to the one used to kill Chakalos — but the firearm disappeared.

After Chakalos’ death, Carman received $550,000 from two bank accounts that his grandfather had set up and that he was the beneficiary of when Chakalos died. He moved from an apartment in Bloomfield, Connecticut, to Vernon, Vermont, in 2014. He was unemployed much of the time and by the fall of 2016, was low on funds, prosecutors said.

In September 2016, Carman arranged to go on a fishing trip with his mother on his boat named the “Chicken Pox.”

“Nathan Carman planned to kill his mother on the trip,” the indictment reads. “He also planned how he would report the sinking of the ‘Chicken Pox’ and his mother’s disappearance at sea as accidents.”

Before the trip, Carman altered the boat by removing two forward bulkheads and trim tabs from the transom of the hull, the indictment states.

“After leaving the marina, Nathan Carman killed his mother, Linda Carman, and eventually sank the Chicken Pox,” it states.

In 2019, a federal judge in Rhode Island decided that Carman contributed to the sinking of the boat. U.S. District Judge John McConnell issued a written decision in favor of an insurance company that had refused to pay an $85,000 claim to Carman for the loss of his 31-foot fishing boat.

Carmen denied the allegations, telling the Coast Guard that when the boat filled quickly with water, he swam to the life raft and called for his mother but never saw her again.

He was found floating in the raft off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, a Massachusetts island, by the crew of a freighter eight days after the boat was reported missing.

Chakalos, who was a real estate developer, left behind an estate that was worth nearly $29 million, which was to be divided among his four daughters. Carman is in line to get about $7 million of the estate, as his mother’s only heir.

Chakalos’ three surviving daughters sued Carman in New Hampshire probate court, seeking to bar him from receiving any money from Chakalos’ estate. A judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Chakalos was not a New Hampshire resident. The probate case was refiled in Connecticut, where it remains pending.

William Michael, an attorney for Carman’s mother’s sisters, said Tuesday the family had no immediate comment.

___

AP reporters Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, Lisa Rathke in Montpelier, Vermont, and Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • French court investigates Interpol chief over torture claims

    French judges at the Paris Tribunal on Wednesday opened an investigation into torture allegations against Interpol President Maj. Gen. Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi of the United Arab Emirates. Two British citizens, Matthew Hedges and Ali Issa Ahmad, who had both been detained in the UAE before al-Raisi was elected president of the France-based world police agency, on Wednesday gave evidence against him at the Specialized Judicial Unit for Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes of the Paris Tribunal, their lawyers said.

  • Google strikes content deals with 300 European publishers

    Google said Wednesday that it struck licensing deals with 300 news publishers in Europe in its latest effort to comply with a recently introduced European Union copyright law. The tech giant signed the agreements with national, local and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland and said discussions with many others are ongoing. It didn't disclose how much it's paying or give names of the news outlets.

  • High inflation leaves food banks struggling to meet needs

    Kendall Nunamaker and her family of five in Kennewick, Washington, faced impossible math this month: How to pay for gas, groceries and the mortgage with inflation driving up prices? Food banks across America say those economic conditions are intensifying demand for their support at a time when their labor and distribution costs are climbing and donations are slowing. For many families like the Nunamakers, food insecurity became a painful surprise.

  • Former La. police boss faces contempt in Ronald Greene probe

    Lawmakers investigating the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene voted unanimously Wednesday to hold the former head of the Louisiana State Police in contempt for defying a subpoena and refusing to turn over the handwritten journals he kept while leading the state's premier law enforcement agency. The decision to hold former Col. Kevin Reeves in contempt — and fine him $5,000 — marks a dramatic escalation in the bipartisan committee’s probe of the alleged cover-up in Greene's 2019 death. The vote comes a day after the three-year anniversary of the fatal arrest on a rural roadside outside Monroe, where troopers beat, stunned and dragged Greene following a high-speed chase.

  • U.S. Senate panel advances bill to help FTC fight deception, fraud

    U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday sent to the Senate floor a Democratic-backed bill that would allow the Federal Trade Commission to force deceptive companies to return money to victims. The Senate Commerce Committee split 14-14 along party lines to advance the bill, which would restore a power stripped from the FTC in a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year. It was formally introduced in the Senate, where Democrats have narrow control, last week with only Democratic sponsors.

  • Explainer-Finland, Sweden weigh up pros and cons of NATO membership

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Finland and Sweden to the verge of applying for NATO membership. Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, and Sweden will announce their decisions in the coming days amid warnings from Moscow it could deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in the European exclave of Kaliningrad if they do. Any applications will auger in a tense wait during the months it takes to be ratified by all NATO members, though the alliance and the White House have said they were confident any security concerns could be addressed in the interim.

  • Liberty County sheriff disputes claims of racial profiling after deputies pulled over lacrosse team

    Liberty County, Georgia Sheriff William Bowman disputed claims of racial profiling after deputies pulled over the Delaware State lacrosse team in April

  • Retired AP photographer Ut gives pope 'Napalm Girl' photo

    Retired Associated Press photographer Nick Ut met Wednesday with Pope Francis and gave him a copy of his Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of a young Vietnamese girl running naked down the road after a napalm attack. Ut and Kim Phuc Phan Thi, whose terror the AP photographer captured on June 8, 1972 during the Vietnam War, greeted Francis at the end of his general audience Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the iconic image. Kim Phuc, who later resettled in Canada and raised a family there, had met the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio several years ago in his native Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she had travelled as part of her work as a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. culture agency.

  • Runaway Guard Killed Herself as Cops Chased Her and Inmate

    Lauderdale County SheriffAlabama jail guard Vicky White fatally shot herself as she and escaped murder suspect Casey White were being chased by law enforcement in Indiana on Monday, ending an extraordinary 11 days on the run that captivated the nation.“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in Evansville, Indiana, a five-hour drive from the Florence, Alabama, lockup the pair had vanished from.Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky White’s former boss, told re

  • Watch: Cops Pull Mortally Wounded Guard on the Lam From Flipped Cadillac After Hunting Down Prison Lovers

    Evansville County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement officers in Indiana warned each other about the gun Vicky White had in her hand as they discussed how to retrieve her from her flipped vehicle, according to footage of the incident released by the Evansville Police Department on Tuesday.In one video, officers on the scene crouch in the grassy ditch by the overturned Cadillac, minutes after a U.S. Marshal rammed it, ending both a short police chase and White’s 11-day stint on the run with a mu

  • Casey White Reveals What He and Jail Guard Lover Did During 11 Days on the Run

    Lauderdale CountyCasey White, the dangerous murder inmate who bolted from an Alabama prison with his jailer, has told detectives that the lovebirds spent most of their time on the run holed up in a cheap Indiana motel and plotting where to go next.Casey White, 38, and Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, were captured on Monday night after a dramatic police chase in Evansville, Indiana, just a five-hour drive from the Florence prison they absconded from 11 days ea

  • Brink’s driver used clear lunch bag to steal more than $1 million from banks, feds say

    Those bags are issued to workers so that lunch and personal belongings can be seen by surveillance, officials said.

  • Vermont Trust-Fund Kid Accused of Killing Mom at Sea to Inherit Family Estate

    Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via GettyWhen Linda Carman accepted an offer from her 22-year-old son to set out on what she believed would be a pleasant mom-and-son fishing trip in September 2016, she couldn’t have known how it would all go horrifically wrong. The vessel sank and Linda disappeared at sea, leaving her son, Nathan, to float adrift on a life raft for eight days before he was rescued, professing that he was grief-stricken and had nothing to do with the tragic accident.Federal auth

  • New York event planner charged with fatally shoving elderly woman sent back to jail

    NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge revoked the $500,000 bail Tuesday of Queens event planner Lauren Pazienza after new details emerged about the wine-fueled rampage that preceded her alleged deadly shove of a beloved 87-year-old voice coach. Pazienza, 26, dressed in a black suit, was detained at her state Supreme Court arraignment after pleading not guilty to manslaughter and assault for Barbara ...

  • Wife fills husband’s phone with child porn in plan to get custody of kids, OK cops say

    The husband was placed under arrest, but Oklahoma investigators soon grew suspicious of his wife.

  • 'Mayhem at Lake George' lives up to its name as wild video shows fights breaking out

    Police video shows multiple fights happening at the annual "Mayhem at Lake George" event in Florida. One person was hospitalized; five were arrested.

  • How did the Alabama inmate and officer evade authorities for so long? Money, expert says.

    Corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White evaded police after escaping an Alabama jail for almost two weeks. How did they do it?

  • New York woman enraged over being kicked out of park before fatally shoving vocal coach, say prosecutors

    The 26-year-old New York woman accused of fatally shoving an 86-year-old voice coach did so in an angry fit that began when she was kicked out of a closing

  • Former Bradenton teacher gets prison time for sexual battery of 15-year-old student

    “What happened to my son is every parent’s worst nightmare. We are supposed to be able to send our children to school and know they are safe and taken care of by their teachers.”

  • New Jersey Woman Gets 95-Year Prison Sentence In 2016 Killing Of Girlfriend

    A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to nearly 100 years behind bars for both arranging the unsuccessful assassination of her lover and for later strangling the woman to death with an electrical cord, officials said. A superior court judge gave Jennifer Sweeney a 95-year prison sentence in the 2016 murder and 2015 attempted murder of Tyrita Julius, 41, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Saturday. Julius was killed just months after Sweeney orchestrated a failed assassination a