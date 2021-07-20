Man to face charges in home invasion, rape

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday dealt an eight-month prison sentence to Paul Hodgkins for the Florida man's role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, making him the first among more than 500 people facing criminal charges in the riot to be incarcerated. Hodgkins, 38, pleaded guilty on June 2 to one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding, as Congress was in the process of formally certifying Joe Biden's election last November as U.S. president when supporters of then-President Donald Trump rampaged through the building. Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss to impose a sentence of 18 months in prison.