Man to face murder charges in Idaho, Nez Perce counties

Nov. 2—A former Grangeville resident will make an initial appearance on two charges of first-degree murder in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court today.

According to a lengthy probable cause affidavit, police believe 56-year-old Richard B. Ross, also known as Richard B. Satterfield, killed his former brother-in-law, Michael Devin, and Devin's mother, 76-year-old Edwina "Eddy" Devin.

Eddy Devin's body was found in her home on Cove Road near Grangeville on Sept. 30 with her hands and feet bound and her head wrapped in duct tape. The next morning, first responders found Michael Devin's remains inside a burning 2007 GMC pickup truck at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Nez Perce Drive east of Juniper Drive in Lewiston. His face was also wrapped in duct tape. Both were strangled.

The case is being investigated jointly by the Lewiston Police Department and the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said his office is handling the case in both counties because they are tied closely together and the Idaho County prosecutor has a conflict of interest.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Ross may have been triggered by the recent death of his dog, Snowy, a white great Pyrenees, and that the dog's hair may have tied Ross to one of the crime scenes.

Police said Michael Devin once allegedly told his sister that if he ever went missing or was killed that "Richard would be responsible." He and Barbara Ross, Richard Ross' sister, had divorced about two years ago after 20 years of marriage.

Police used witness statements, footage from security cameras and dog hair to tie him to the deaths. But it was ultimately help from family members that led to his arrest. According to court documents, Ross allegedly had his girlfriend, Krystal L. Whitcomb, drive him to Lewiston and drop him off near Michael Devin's home late Sept. 29 and instructed her to tell no one. He also threatened her family. She later told police he was upset and sobbing when she next saw him and told her he was not a good person and wanted to die.

On Sunday, a distraught Ross visited his sister, Barbara Ross, in Clarkston and told her "he did it" — that he entered Michael Devin's house and took him to Eddy Devin's home in Grangeville, according to the court documents. He also said that Eddy Devin was "smothered" and that Michael Devin was dead before he lit his truck on fire. He also said that he was "screwed" because he knew he had Snowy's hair on him.

According to the report, Ross did not specifically tell his sister he killed either of the victims but "he was more or less telling her he did it."

Ross told his sister he planned to travel to California and Oregon to say goodbye to his father and his daughter. He planned to return in three weeks and let her call the police, at which time he planned to commit suicide by pulling a weapon in the presence of officers and "let police shoot him," according to the probably cause affidavit. Barbara Ross and their brother, Caleb Ross, who had rented a room for his brother at Motel 6 in Clarkston, decided to turn him in. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies arrested Ross without incident. He was initially taken to Asotin County Jail and later transferred to the Nez Perce County Jail when he waived extradition.

