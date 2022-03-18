Man with a face tattoo robs Fresno bank after passing a note to employee, police say

A man with a face tattoo robbed a Fresno bank Friday afternoon after passing a note to an employee demanding cash, the Fresno Police Department reported.

No injuries were reported, and no weapons were seen, police told The Bee at the scene.

Fresno police Lt. Steve Card said police were called around 1:40 p.m. to the Chase Bank at Blackstone and Garland avenues.

Witnesses told investigators the man entered the bank and stood in line for several minutes. When he reached the bank teller’s window, he passed a note demanding cash.

Police said he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of stolen money and was last seen on foot heading west on Garland.

Officers described the thief as a Hispanic male adult, believed to be in his 30s, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with red shorts and red shoes. Police said he had what appeared to be a tattoo on the right side of his face.