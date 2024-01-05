Man to face trial on shooting charges in a bizarre prostitution case at Route 30 hotel

A Harrisburg man charged with taking a shot at an alleged prostitute at a Route 30 motel was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing Thursday.

David Butts, 66, is accused of firing the shot as the woman, Brittany Abosede, left the parking lot of the Days Inn on Arsenal Road on Nov. 19 after he believed she had stolen his wallet, according to court documents. Butts had allegedly paid Abosede $300 to urinate on him in the bathtub of his motel room.

Butts was charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and associated charges in the case. He is also charged with patronizing a prostitute.

Brittany Abosede left the Days Inn on Route 30 after the shooting and went to the Sheetz across the street and called police. Her car was later impounded from there and she was arrested. The man accused of shooting at her car is charged with aggravated assault and other offenses.

Abosede was charged with prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and making false statements to police, all misdemeanors. Prosecutors dropped the theft charge and District Magisterial Judge Jeffrey Oberdorf dismissed the charge of making false statements to law enforcement.

Abosede has asserted that she was not a prostitute and that her act with Butts did not constitute sexual activity.

According to court documents, Abosede called police after Butts allegedly took the shot at her, initially telling officers that she had pulled over to rest while passing through York on her way to New York. Later, according to the criminal complaint, she admitted that Butts had paid her to urinate on him in the motel room.

After the encounter, Abosede said she was sitting in her car in the parking lot when Butts approached, armed, and accused her of stealing his wallet. She denied it, and as she drove away, Butts allegedly shot at her, the bullet striking the rear passenger-side window pillar of her car.

Butts remains free on $75,000 unsecured bail. Abosede is out on $5,000 bail.

