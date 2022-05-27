Man faces 1-year term for molesting girl a decade ago

May 27—A man entered a plea bargain this week and was convicted of the sexual touching of a girl 6 to 8 years old in Manchester a decade or more ago.

Christopher J. Christie, now 27, of the Willimantic section of Windham, would have been 15 to 18 years old when the crimes occurred. He is likely to receive a one-year prison sentence in the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain, in which he was convicted of a single count of fourth-degree sexual assault, court records show.

AT A GLANCE

DEFENDANT: Christopher J. Christie, now 27, of the Willimantic section of Windham.

LIKELY SENTENCE: Five years, suspended after one year in prison, followed by three years of probation.

He entered the plea bargain Wednesday under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence, if believed by a jury, would have been sufficient for a conviction at trial.

Under the agreed-upon sentence, to be imposed July 20 by Judge Kevin C. Doyle, Christie will be on probation for three years after he completes the prison time, facing up to four more years in custody if he violates release conditions.

Christie had been free on a promise to appear in court in the sexual assault case. But he has been in jail since April 11, held in lieu of $150,000 bond while facing several domestic cases filed by Willimantic police, online records show.

When Christie entered the plea bargain this week in the molestation case, the judge raised his bond to $10,000. That way he can get credit against his sentence for the time he spends in jail between now and his sentencing.

The girl disclosed the allegations to her mother in June 2019, when her mother took her to Planned Parenthood to put her on birth control pills for acne.

When the mother told the girl the doctor would ask about her sexual history, the girl started to cry and said Christie had touched her several times when she was younger, Manchester police Detective Antony DeJulius wrote in an affidavit.

Story continues

The mother told police that the girl told her the touching had started in New Britain when she was 5, with subsequent incidents in Manchester and Willimantic. Online court records contain no indication that Willimantic or New Britain police have charged Christie with sex-related crimes.

DeJulius reported that he interviewed Christie in December 2019 at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in the Uncasville section of Montville, where he was incarcerated in another case.

As to the girl's allegation of touching, Christie said, "I don't remember, so maybe it didn't happen," according to the detective. But Christie added that he didn't know why the girl would make such an accusation, DeJulius reported.

Because one or both of the incidents occurred when Christie was younger than 18, the case would have gone first to juvenile court. But it was automatically transferred to adult court because he originally faced two counts of risk of injury to a child, each carrying up to 20 years in prison.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.