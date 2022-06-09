Man faces 11 counts of attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on apartment with kids inside

A man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly opening fire on a local apartment building with kids inside.

The incident happened June 6 in the 4000 block of Barton.

A woman told Memphis Police she looked out the window of her apartment and saw three men armed with pistols standing on a sidewalk near the building, according to an affidavit.

She identified one of the men as someone she knew named Ken.

The suspects then allegedly opened fire on the apartment building, hitting the building and windows multiple times.

According to police, there were 11 people inside when the gunfire erupted, including five kids.

No one was injured.

The woman identified Kentrell Perry as one of the suspects during a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Perry was allegedly targeting her brother because he believed he burglarized a friend’s apartment, police said.

Two days later, Perry admitted to being present with the other two men when the shooting took place.

He’s charged with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm, a felony, records show.

