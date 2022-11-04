Man faces 12 counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting into local Wendy’s restaurant

A man faces multiple counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting into a local Wendy’s.

On May 28, Memphis Police took a report about an aggravated assault at a Wendy’s restaurant in the 700 block of S. Highland.

Around 3:20 p.m., several employees began arguing with customers and a physical fight ensued, police said.

According to an affidavit, after the fight was over, Patrick Deangelo Butler, 30, came to the restaurant and attempted to open the door.

After being told the lobby was closed, Butler allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired 14 shots into the business.

Ten employees and two customers were inside the store at the time, records show.

An employee positively identified Butler as the shooter, police said.

He was previously convicted of burglary in November 2013, received a two-year sentence, and has an active case for making threats of mass violence on school property, police said.

The Wendy’s sustained $5,400 in damage from the shooting.

Butler faces 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, employment of a firearm during dangerous felony, reckless endangerment, and vandalism.

