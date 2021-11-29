Man faces 15 sexual misconduct charges for spying on minors on Hilton Head, police say

A Greer man is facing more than a dozen sexual misconduct charges after being accused of spying on minors on Hilton Head Island last year, according to authorities.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office charged Seth Taylor Bruce, 45, with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree and one count of voyeurism.

Maj. Bob Bromage, the sheriff’s spokesman, said Bruce was filming underage victims inside a bathroom, where they had an expectation of privacy on Hilton Head Island.

The events took place at a rental home on Hilton Head’s south end during a week in June 2020.

Bruce, who was served with the warrants, is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on similar charges. The warrants were filed in public court records last week.

On June 15, Bruce was charged and later indicted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree. Those charges stemmed from an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in which Bruce was accused of distributing “multiple files of child sexual abuse material,” according to a press release.

Kim Varner, a Greenville attorney, is listed as representing Bruce in Greenville County, court records show. Varner did not immediately return a call or email on Monday afternoon.

Bruce had a bond hearing last week in Greenville’s jail on the Beaufort charges, according to Bromage, and he is awaiting a circuit judge to set his bond. A temporary bond was set in the meantime, the jail’s website states.

Bromage said the Sheriff’s Office was tipped off about the alleged offenses in Beaufort County due to the investigation in Greenville County.