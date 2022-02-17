Man faces 16 burglary charges in Fresno, Clovis. Here are some shops police say he hit

Fresno police said they arrested a man Thursday responsible for more than a dozen burglaries at local businesses.

Officers spotted a car outside a coffee shop at Blackstone and San Jose avenues around 6 a.m. that was known to belong to 28-year-old Robert George Hill, who was wanted for felony burglaries, police said.

He is connected to burglaries in Fresno, according to police, that go back to November 2021, including at Jugo Salad and Juice Bar, Deli Delicious, Milk Tea, Me-n-Ed’s Pizza, the Berrock Shop, Nektar Juice and Tiger Boba.

As officers on Thursday approached the car, police said, Hill walked out of the coffee shop and fled on foot as he saw officers. Police said they chased him down.

Hill was interviewed by detectives from four of the five districts in the city, as well as Clovis police, according to a news release.

He faces charges for 14 burglaries in Fresno and two more in Clovis, the news release said.