Man faces 16 counts of reckless endangerment after gunfire rips through Memphis apartments

A man faces multiple charges after gunfire erupted at a local apartment complex.

The incident happened on Nov. 3 at the Hillview Apartments in the 2500 block of Hillview Drive.

A man flagged down Memphis Police officers and said he’s witnessed multiple men in a shootout in the middle of the apartment complex, according to an affidavit.

Another witness told police a large group of people were firing shots.

A woman then told police her apartment had been shot up while she was inside with three children, records show.

Two other apartments were hit: one with a woman and two children inside, and another with a woman and four children were inside.

Police found a blood trail but did not find a victim, according to the affidavit.

A witness said he saw several men exchanging gunfire with a man who lives in the complex.

The suspects were then seen fleeing in a brown sedan.

Police identified Deangelo Bland as the man who lives in the complex.

The leasing manager confirmed multiple windows on various units were damaged in the shooting, records show. The damage is estimated at $500.

Formal statement later confirmed Bland was seen with an AK-47 firing multiple shots at people a brown sedan, according to the affidavit.

He’s charged with 16 counts of Reckless Endangerment - Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: