The New York City Police Department is looking for a woman who assaulted four Asian women with pepper spray in a broad daylight attack in the Meatpacking District on Saturday. One of the women, identified as Nicole, told NextShark that the attack occurred at around 6:03 p.m. EST. Nicole and her three friends were walking around the area, which was crowded due to a flower installation, when they crossed the street near West 13th and 9th Ave. The group briefly stopped behind a rock to decide where they would head next when a stranger, who happened to be sitting on one of the rocks with her back facing the group, suddenly turned and allegedly antagonized them.