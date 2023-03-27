Man faces up to 2 1/2 years for East Windsor hatchet robbery

Mar. 27—A man has pleaded guilty to robbing a gas station on North Road in East Windsor with a hatchet that he used to strike the counter between him and the clerk three times, court records show.

ROBBERY DEAL

DEFENDANT: Joseph P. Carmen, 43, who has listed his address as an apartment on Riverview Drive in East Windsor.

GUILTY PLEA: Second-degree robbery.

SENTENCING: Scheduled for May 16 in Hartford Superior Court; Carmen could face up to seven years, suspended after 2 1/2 years in prison, followed by three years of probation, but his lawyer will have the right to argue for a shorter sentence.

Joseph P. Carmen, 43, who has listed an address on Riverview Drive in East Windsor, could face up to 2 1/2 years in prison when Judge David P. Gold sentences him May 16 for the November 2020 robbery of the Valero gas station at 148 North St., according to the records. But defense lawyer Herman Woodard will have the right to argue for a shorter sentence.

Whatever prison term the judge imposes is likely to be followed by three years of probation, with the possibility of 4 1/2 or more additional years in prison if Carmen violates release conditions.

In the plea bargain, Carmen was allowed to plead guilty to second-degree robbery, although he had originally been charged with first-degree robbery, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

Carmen has been held in lieu of $100,000 bond since his Aug. 30 arrest, records show. A warrant for his arrest had been issued some 20 months earlier, on Dec. 28, 2020, according to court records.

The records don't clearly explain the delay in the arrest. But, in the arrest warrant affidavit, East Windsor police Detective Scott Roberts quotes Carmen's girlfriend as saying during the investigation that Carmen had checked himself in to a substance abuse program.

Police received a 911 call reporting the robbery at the Valero station at 3:17 p.m. Nov. 14, 2020.

According to Roberts' affidavit, the clerk told police that the robber wore a black mask over his face and a white mask over his forehead, adding that the robber displayed a hammer while demanding money.

The clerk reported giving the robber money and said the man fled in a sport utility vehicle, which police later determined was a Mercury Mariner hybrid.

Video surveillance of the incident showed that the weapon was a hatchet and that the robber used it to strike the counter between him and the clerk three times.

Two days after the robbery, an East Windsor police corporal located a Mercury Mariner hybrid matching the description of the one in the robbery at the Mercury gas station at 9 South Main St.

The corporal found Carmen sleeping in the SUV. Carmen explained that he had been sleeping in the vehicle since getting into a fight with his girlfriend.

The corporal noticed that Carmen was wearing a necklace similar to one the robber wore and that aviator-style sunglasses on the front passenger seat resembled those worn by the robber.

Roberts came to the scene and noticed additional similarities between Carmen and the robber, including his height, build, and the clothing he was wearing.

When the detective asked whether he had committed the robbery, Carmen denied it. But he also acknowledged that the vehicle was his and that he hadn't let anyone else use it in the period of a few days he had been living in it, Roberts reported.

Police seized the SUV but didn't arrest Carmen at that time. A subsequent search of the vehicle produced a hatchet like the one used in the robbery and a note reading, "give me all the $$ or you die right now," the detective reported.

